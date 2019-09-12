Northern Irish High Court Dismisses Challenge to No-Deal Brexit on All Grounds

The three joint legal challenges submitted to the Belfast High Court claimed that a no-deal Brexit would scupper the UK-Irish border peace agreements.

Belfast's High Court has dismissed a case contending that the UK’s withdrawal from the EU without a deal would undermine Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord. The ruling was delivered this morning by Lord Justice Bernard McCloskey. According to the judge, the principal aspects of the lawsuit were "inherently and unmistakeably political".

"Virtually all of the assembled evidence belongs to the world of politics, both national and supra-national", he said.

The legal action was brought forward by three plaintiffs, including campaigner Raymond McCord, whose son was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997.

The judge also rejected a challenge against Prime Minister Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament, as it was a linchpin of proceedings in England and Scotland. The UK Supreme Court is expected to rule whether the shutdown can be reversed next week.

Irish Foreign Minister on No-Deal Brexit Implications

Meanwhile, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney stated on Thursday that a no-deal divorce from the EU would signify the end of “phase 1” of Brexit, adding that it would not be a clean break.

According to Coveney, talks about minimal border checks after Brexit are still in progress, while the timeline for the implementation would apparently exceed the exit date.

At the same time, the minister added that Dublin would be forced to protect the single market if it comes down to a no-deal outcome.

