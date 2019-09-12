French National Assembly President Ferrand Under Formal Investigation In Financial Impropriety Case

French National Assembly President Richard Ferrand - reportedly a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron - was questioned earlier on Wednesday by investigating judges over allegations of improper acquisition of interest, local media reported, citing sources.

Ferrand was later put under formal investigation in a financial impropriety case, according to a National Assembly statement.

Ferrand, who was probed in 2017 on suspicion of nepotism during his time as the head of a medical insurance firm in Brittany, stepped down earlier as Minister of Territorial Cohesion.

According to the French prosecution, Ferrand’s partner and ex-wife were reportedly able to win contracts from the fund while Ferrand was at its head. Ferrand’s partner also rented office space for the fund, later securing a business loan with the help of rental income from the organization.

Macron’s administration has repeatedly rejected speculation on a possible resignation by the minister in connection to the investigation.

The Ferrand scandal broke out after local media published revelations of him making a business deal with his romantic partner and employing his son as a parliamentary assistant.

According to French law, being "put under formal investigation" means there is "serious or consistent evidence" that points to the probable involvement of a suspect in a crime.