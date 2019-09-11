UK Government Publishes Worst-Case Scenario in Case of No-Deal Brexit

The scenario has been published two days after UK lawmakers voted to oblige the government to publish its impact assessments for a no-deal Brexit. The motion also required the UK government to publish communications between officials over their plans to suspend parliament weeks before the Brexit deadline.

The UK government has published the so-called "Operation Yellowhammer" worst-case planning assumptions as of 2 August in case of a No-Deal Brexit.

According to the worst-case scenario, cross-channel traffic could be cut by 40-60 per cent within pone day, with the worst disruption supposed to last for 3 months.

In addition to this, fresh food supply could be hit.

The UK government also fears that a No-Deal Brexit could trigger protests and counter-protests across the country, which could absorb large amounts of police resources, according to the "Operation Yellowhammer."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW