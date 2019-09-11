UK Government Publishes Worst-Case Scenario in Case of No-Deal Brexit

The UK government has published the so-called "Operation Yellowhammer" worst-case planning assumptions as of 2 August in case of a No-Deal Brexit.
According to the worst-case scenario, cross-channel traffic could be cut by 40-60 per cent within pone day, with the worst disruption supposed to last for 3 months.
In addition to this, fresh food supply could be hit.
The UK government also fears that a No-Deal Brexit could trigger protests and counter-protests across the country, which could absorb large amounts of police resources, according to the "Operation Yellowhammer."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
