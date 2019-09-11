Thousands Hit Streets of Barcelona to Celebrate Catalonian National Day - Video

The National Day of Catalonia, “La Diada”, is celebrated on 11 September and marks the fall of Barcelona to the army of King Philip V of Spain after a 14-month siege in 1714.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Barcelona on Wednesday to celebrate Catalonia's National Day and to express support for the independence movement.

In October 2017, the Catalan government, then headed by Carles Puigdemont, held an independence vote in defiance of the policies of the central authorities, which deemed the referendum illegal.

In the vote, over 90 percent of those who took part supported a Catalonian secession from Spain, after which Madrid dissolved the regional parliament and introduced direct government over the region.

