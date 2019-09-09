UK Queen Approves House of Lords Bill Blocking No Deal Brexit

Last week, the British Parliament made a sudden decision to gather to rush vote a bill that would prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the EU on 31 October without a deal, despite the latter's threat of calling a snap election.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Monday gave her Royal Assent to a bill that would prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from exiting the European Union without a deal.

While the decision to approve the legislation was announced this Monday, the lawmakers voted for the bill last week despite opposition from the government.

Earlier in the day, Johnson's spokesman urged members of parliament to vote for an early election on Monday to let British voters decide what happens with Brexit.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW