UK Queen Approves House of Lords Bill Blocking No Deal Brexit

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Monday gave her Royal Assent to a bill that would prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from exiting the European Union without a deal.
While the decision to approve the legislation was announced this Monday, the lawmakers voted for the bill last week despite opposition from the government.
UK Commons Speaker Vows to Step Down if Parl't Doesn't Vote For Election
Earlier in the day, Johnson's spokesman urged members of parliament to vote for an early election on Monday to let British voters decide what happens with Brexit.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)