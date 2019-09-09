Register
15:57 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's former Minister for Universities and Science Jo Johnson leaves his home in London, Britain, September 5, 2019.

    ‘It’s Me or Boris’: Jo Johnson Resigned Following Wife's Ultimatum – Report

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The Brexit calamity, which has fractured an entire nation and its ruling party, has proven divisive to at least one British family: Boris Johnson’s anti-Brexit brother Jo stepped down from the government and parliament last week after his own understanding of “the national interest” prevailed over “family loyalty”.

    Joseph ‘Jo’ Johnson’s recent decision to resign, which came as yet another blow to his brother Boris’s premiership, may have been influenced by his wife, The Sun reports.

    “The Johnsons have always been a politically diverse clan, but Amelia decided she’d had enough,” a source close to the family told the tabloid.

    “Seeing Boris presiding over an increasingly fractured government, threatening to break the law and promising to drag the country out of the EU or die in a ditch – it all just got too much.”

    “She confronted Jo and told him he had to choose between her and his brother.”

    Jo's wife, Amelia Gentleman, is an award-winning reporter for the Guardian who covers the government’s immigration policies; she has carried out an investigation into the deportation of Caribbean nationals who legally had a right to resident in the UK but were treated unfairly or wrongly deported from the country. The exposé led to the so-called Windrush scandal, which played a role in the resignation of Amber Rudd as Home Secretary in April 2018.

    Defending Marina Wheeler

    Amelia, 47, is rumoured to be close to Marina Wheeler, the estranged wife of Boris Johnson. The latter is currently dating environmentalist Carrie Symonds.

    An unnamed source said of Amelia-Marina relations: “She hated to see her beloved sister-in-law being put through the mill by Boris.”

    “While Marina was recovering from two operations for cervical cancer, Boris was off gallivanting with Carrie Symonds.”

    “It didn't sit well with her and she gave Jo a very hard time over it.”

    Neither Amelia nor the Johnson brothers have commented on the speculation so far.

    Jo’s Shakespearean Move

    Jo Johnson resigned from his position as minister of state for universities and science and as member of parliament on Thursday because of differences with his brother over Brexit.

    Jo, who voted Remain in 2016, said: “In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP and Minister.”

    Commenting on the move, Boris Johnson said his brother “does not agree with me about the European Union because it's an issue that obviously divides families and divides everybody".

    “I thank Jo (Johnson) for all the work that he has done and for the support he has given for our domestic agenda,” he added.

    The Tory Rebellion

    Jo’s announcement came after 21 rebel Tory MPs were purged for voting against Boris Johnson and backing a bill, together with the opposition, that would force their leader to request another Brexit delay from the European Union if he did not have a withdrawal agreement by the 31 October deadline.

    Following the rebellion, Boris Johnson attempted to call a general election, but failed to win a two-thirds majority.

    The lawmakers are expected to vote his motion down again on Monday, as opposition MPs say they will only support a snap election if the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is blocked.

    Johnson, who is currently negotiating a withdrawal agreement, said he would defy Parliament’s instructions to seek an Article 50 extension, and vowed to take Britain out of the union by 31 October anyway.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse