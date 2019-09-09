Russian Defence Minister Calls for 'Symmetrical Steps' in Order to Prevent Missile Arms Race in Europe

The statement comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier on Monday that Moscow and Paris had discussed strategic stability, with Russia reaffirming that it would not deploy missiles anywhere unless US missiles were there.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has called for "symmetric steps" to be made in order to prevent an arms race in Europe.

The statement comes after Moscow and Paris held the talks in the 2+2 format during which the two sides specifically discussed strategic stability, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“We discussed in detail the situation with strategic stability following the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Our stance on this is well known, it has been repeatedly confirmed by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. We will not deploy such systems in the regions unless there are similar American systems there," Lavrov told a press conference on Monday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, for his part, urged Paris and Moscow to jointly work on creating the architecture of strategic stability in Europe.

“We must definitely work to restore strategic stability in Europe in order to create the new architecture proposed by the President of the French Republic, since Europe will never be safe if we do not have clear and strong relations with Russia”, he pointed out.