Boris Johnson 'Rolls His Eyes' After Journalist Asks Brexit Question - Video

In late July, after Boris Johnson took his post, he promised that the United Kingdom would withdraw from the bloc with or without a deal. Earlier this week, Johnson expelled 21 senior members of the Conservative Party after they sided with the opposition parties in the vote to delay Brexit on Tuesday.

On Monay, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin to seek a compromise in the Brexit crisis. Johnson has emphasised his willingness to agree to the divorce negotiated with the European Union during the meeting in Dublin with his Irish counterpart.

"I want to find an agreement, I want to reach an agreement," Johnson said during his first visit to Ireland as head of the UK Government.

Meanwhile, Johnson seemed to roll his eyes after he was asked whether he had visited the Irish border during the visit to Dublin.

"When is the last time you did actually go to the border? Have you crossed the open border like ministers from 12 EU countries have? Do you still think that it's like crossing from Camden to Islington?” a journalist asked.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, but the withdrawal was postponed several times due to parliament's refusal to accept any of the proposed plans on the terms of the exit. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a consolidated plan, with the latest cutoff set for 31 October. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the 31 October deadline with or without a deal, despite there being strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in parliament.