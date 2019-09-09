Register
14:44 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange block the traffic on Marylebone Road to protest against the extradition hearing of Julian Assange at Westminster Magistrates Court, in London. File photo

    Swedish Prosector Interviews Seven Witnesses Connected to Wikileaks Founder Assange Rape Allegations

    © Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
    Europe
    Get short URL
    103

    Assange, who faced sexual assault and rape allegations in Sweden in 2010, had been sheltered in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London until April this year when Ecuador withdrew its asylum offer. Assange has been fearing extradition to the United States as WikiLeaks released a number of the US government's confidential documents.

    A Swedish prosecutor said on Monday that she had interviewed seven witnesses connected to rape allegations against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Two of the witnesses have not been previously heard in the case against Mr Assange, and prosecutors have not determined how to proceed with the case.

    Eva-Marie Persson, deputy director of public prosecution, plans to reopen the case against Mr Assange or she will miss the statute of limitations deadline which will expire in August 2020.

    "We have mainly re-interviewed those individuals who were interviewed in 2010, although two of the persons interviewed have not previously been interviewed," Mrs Persson said in a press statement.

    She added: "Once we have analysed the interviews, I will decide how to proceed with the case. The investigation may then be discontinued or I may decide to conduct further inquiries.

    Assange could face up to four years in prison if the Swedish prosecution charges and convicts him. However, there are fears that the Scandinavian country may extradite Assange to the US, where the US Department of Justice slapped him with 18 counts totalling up to 175 years in prison, citing the 1917 Espionage Act, which was used against alleged ‘enemies of the state’ in the early 1920s.

    A Swedish court had previously rejected the prosecution’s request in late July to detain Mr Assange in abstentia, which would have been necessary to extradite the activist.

    But the court said that an investigation could proceed without a formal detention order, with Mrs Persson stating that she would “write to the British authorities” to conduct an interview with Mr Assange.

    "If I make the assessment that the next step is to interview Julian Assange, I will issue a European Investigation Order, in which case I shall write to the British authorities with a request to conduct an interview," she said.

    The developments come after the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, wrote in a letter in late July that Assange could be "exposed to a real risk of torture" if extradited to the US, adding that Assange's deteriorating physical and psychological health had resulted "from the combination of factors".

    The WikiLeaks founder sought refuge at the embassy of the Latin American nation after Sweden leveled rape charges against him in 2010. Assange has denied these allegations, and in 2017 Sweden dropped the case against him. In May, however, shortly after the arrest, Swedish prosecutors announced that they had reopened the rape investigation.

    Mr Assange, who took refuge at the embassy in 2012, remained there for seven years and was forcefully arrested from the Knightsbridge-based facility on 11 March for breaching his bail conditions. Activists from the Julian Assange Defence League, Socialist Equality Party, Canadian actress Pamela Anderson, Wikileaks and others have been appealing to the UK Home Office, sections of the UK government and the general public for the whilstleblower's full release since his detention at Belmarsh prison.

    Related:

    Swedish Prosecutor Wants to Question WikiLeaks Founder Assange in UK - Swedish Ambassador
    Ecuador Presses New Charges Against Assange's Associate Ola Bini
    Roger Waters Performs 'Wish You Were Here' in Support of Assange in London - Photo, Video
    Meghan McCain Tears Into Pamela Anderson Over Meeting with ‘Cyberterrorist’ Julian Assange
    Tags:
    US Department of Justice, Belmarsh prison, court case, extradition proceedings, rape allegations, Assange handover, Julian Assange arrest, Assange, Wikileaks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse