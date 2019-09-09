A 2x2 format meeting between the foreign and defence ministers of Russia and France is expected to be a major step in restoring Russia-France relations, which is one of the main goals of French President Emmanuel Macron, who previously proposed changing the G7 back to G8 by bringing Moscow back to the negotiating table.

The ministers are holding a press conference after they discussed a number of issues including bilateral relations, European security, strategic stability and activities of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Special attention has also been paid to the issue of preventing weapons deployment in space, which has become extremely salient since the United States officially established the Space Force as the sixth branch of its military.

The ministers have touched upon the situation surrounding Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as Tehran is currently starting the third stage of the process of scrapping compliance with its JCPOA obligations, initiated on the one-year anniversary of the United States’ withdrawal from the agreement on 8 May.

