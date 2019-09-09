Register
09 September 2019
    Newborn baby

    Scientific Journal Advocating Child-Free Life Sparks Fury in Low-Fertility Finland

    CC BY 2.0 / Vinoth Chandar / A baby is born with a need to be loved and never outgrows it. ~ Frank A Clark
    Europe
    0 10

    The idea that having children are bad for the environment and should be avoided, supplemented with an image of a baby with a huge X over it hit a sore spot in the Nordic country hit by the worst baby drought in its history.

    The 13/2019 edition of the Tieteen Kuvalehti magazine about climate change and numerous ways of minimising the carbon footprint has struck a wrong note in Finland.

    After listing more conventional ways of reducing one's, such as rejecting meat and minimising air and car travel, Tieteen Kuvalehti concluded that the right (and the single best) thing for a climate-aware person to do is to abstain from having children.

    The idea that having babies is bad for the environment, complemented by an exed-out image of a baby on the cover, was ill-received in Finland, whose birth rate is currently at a historic low.

    Centre Party MP called for the magasine to be “hidden” in shops, libraries and kiosks.

    “I believe conveying the message that a baby is a source of emissions is going too far. It gives children and youth the impression that they are a burden, and I find this horrible”, Aittakumpu told national broadcaster Yle.

    Christian Democrat MP Päivi Räsänen was also outraged by on the cover.

    “The message of the cover image is offensive to babies and families with babies <…> Children that are well cared for and educated will come up with the solutions to future problems, not be the cause of them. I support a counterattack to propaganda of this nature that says 'All babies are welcome!'”, Päivi Räsänen said, as quoted by Yle.

    Esa Iivonen, a senior expert at the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare, also found the proposition outlandish.

    “It is strange that having a child is a climate problem. Don't we believe that we can change our climate-damaging lifestyle? After all, it is young people who have demanded change. Children have a future in many ways”, Iivonen tweeted.

    ​Meanwhile, the number of births in Finland fell for the eighth consecutive year in 2018 hitting a historic low of 1.41 children, Statistics Finland indicated. Last time Finland experienced baby blues of comparable proportions during the great famine that happened about 150 ago.

    However, this is not the first time scientific papers suggest abstaining from having children for the sake of the planet. A 2017 study from Lund University, Sweden, suggested having fewer children, living car-free, avoiding aeroplane travel and eating a plant-based diet, claiming that these measures are more efficient in reducing emissions than commonly promoted strategies like comprehensive recycling or changing household lightbulbs.

    According to Helsinki University world politics professor Teivo Teivainen, stressed that the decision to have fewer children includes many ethical considerations. While underscoring Finland's responsibility, he stressed that the birthrate of the small nation has almost no significance on the global scale.

    Tieteen Kuvalehti is the Finnish version of the Danish periodical Illustreret Videnskab published by the Swedish media house Bonnier Group, which is run by the Bonnier family and operates in more than a dozen countries. It circulation is about 550,000 copies.

