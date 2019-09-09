Over 100 firefighters battled a blaze in south-west London on Monday morning as it consumed a four-storey block of flats.

According to The Guardian, the fire spread rapidly to all four floors of the building in Sherbrooke Way, Worcester Park.

The fire brigade has said that they were responding to 28 calls about the blaze.

"This is a challenging fire and firefighters are working hard to bring the blaze under control," Station Manager Graham Adams, who was at the scene, said as quoted by The Sun.

You guys are doing an amazing job. Fire has been on for over 2 hours . It’s relentless pic.twitter.com/qDXqIrWCmg — funmi Abiola (@fsbey) September 9, 2019

​According to eyewitness reports, part of the ground, first, second and third floors of the building and most of the roof were on fire.

BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a large fire in the Worcester Park area of #London, England.



20 fire engines and 125 firefighters at the scene.



(Photo: @LondonFire) pic.twitter.com/5GUdU9CBHV — DMM News (@DMM_News_) September 9, 2019

​​The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

#gothere The Hamptons Worcester Park flats on fire pic.twitter.com/3VvY9RhPWe — Kenny Gregory (@Streetwisek) September 9, 2019

There are no reports of casualties.