Register
14:39 GMT +308 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017

    ‘Not a Sensible Solution’: Bundestag Head Warns Against Sabotaging Nord Stream 2

    © REUTERS / Nord Stream 2
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by Oleg Burunov
    0 20

    Several European countries have repeatedly opposed the Nord Stream 2 project which they claim makes Europe more dependent on Russian gas. Moscow, meanwhile, has berated Washington’s attempts to put pressure on the EU in order to promote US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

    In an article published in the German newspaper Die Welt on Saturday, Bundestag (Germany’s lower house of parliament) head Wolfgang Schaeuble specifically warned against attempts to disrupt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

    He noted that ignoring the position of Germany’s eastern neighbours “is not one of the highlights of German politics” and that it “has destroyed much trust”.

    At the same time, Schaeuble warned that “sabotaging the project in a roundabout way is not a sensible solution from a pan-European perspective.”

    The statement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda late last month that the Nord Stream 2 project poses a threat to all of Europe.

    Zelensky called for diversifying energy sources and signalled Kiev’s interest in participating in regional energy projects in Poland.

    US Mulls Slapping Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

    The remarks come after US President Donald Trump said in June that he was considering a plan to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2, arguing that Washington was “protecting” Germany from becoming over-reliant on Russia by opposing the project.

    “Germany is making a tremendous mistake by relying so heavily on the pipeline. […]It’s a tremendous amount of their energy that will be supplied by that pipeline,” he claimed.

    Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the European Commission would be unable to prevent Nord Stream 2 from going ahead.

    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction underway in Finnish waters in the Baltic Sea.
    Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction underway in Finnish waters in the Baltic Sea.

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies, France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, British-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.  Gazprom recently said that more than 76 percent of the pipeline has been completed.

    The project, due to be finished before the end of this year, is set to deliver Russian gas to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

    Apart from the US and Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 is opposed by Poland and the Baltic States which are concerned over the alleged danger of Europe becoming dependent on Russian gas and Ukraine having its transit role reduced as a result. Moscow has repeatedly said that the pipeline is a purely commercial project, while pointing out that Washington is trying to exert pressure on the EU so as to promote its own LNG exports.

    Related:

    EU Increases Imports of US LNG by Over 367% in a Year Amid Washington's Pressure Over Nord Stream 2
    Senator Rand Paul ‘Quietly Worked’ Against US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions, Media Claim
    ‘Europe Will Seek to Connect to Nord Stream 2’ – Polish Expert
    Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Would ‘Turn EU Energy Policy Into US's Plaything’ – German Businessman
    Tags:
    gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, Volodymyr Zelensky, Wolfgang Schaeuble, United States, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse