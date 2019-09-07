Register
07 September 2019
    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) wait for the arrival of the Russian President, at the French President' summer retreat of the Bregancon fortress on the Mediterranean coast, near the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, on August 19, 2019, for talks days before the G7 Summit.

    French Politicians Rally Behind Brigitte Macron in Row Over Brazil’s ‘Insults’

    by Egor Efimchik
    Brazil’s president and economy minister have both mocked the appearance and age of Brigitte Macron, sparking a wave of criticism both in Brazil and France.

    Several high-profile French politicians have thrown their weight behind France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, after she faced disparaging comments from officials in Brazil, including the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro.

    Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the left-wing la France Insoumise (Unbowed France) party and fierce Macron critic, took to Twitter on Friday to lent his support to Brigitte as he was visiting Brazil.

    He wrote in French: “Madam, the Brazilians I met are outraged by the rudeness of their leaders towards you. So am I. The ones who insult you are the ones who imprison innocent [former President] Lula da Silva. Feel strong of our disgust for such brutes.”

    Nicolas Florian, mayor of Bordeaux from the centre-right Republicans party, also condemned the comments, saying that insulting Brigitte Macron was equal to insulting women and France.

    Valérie Pécresse, a former minister who now heads the regional council of Île-de-France, lashed out at Jair Bolsonaro and his economy minister, who reignited the feud with the Macrons. ”When they insult Brigitte Macron, it is all French women who feel insulted,” she said.

    In her first and so far only Twitter post, Brigitte Macron's daughter Tiphaine Auzière also leapt to her defence. “It is 2019 and politicians are targeting a public woman for her looks,” she said, inviting social media users to mobilise under the hashtag #balancetonmiso (balance your misogyny).

    What Did Bolsonaro Say?

    It comes on the heels of a spat – a personal one with political overtones – between Emmanuel Macron and Brazil’s Bolsonaro. Reacting to an unflattering collage on Facebook suggesting that Macron was “persecuting” Bolsonaro out of jealousy, the latter appeared to endorsed it, writing “Do not humiliate the man hahaha”.

    Quite a number of Brazilians quickly took to social media to bring their apologies to the 66-year-old Brigitte Macron, who is 25 years older than her husband and 29 years older than Bolsonaro’s wife, Michelle.

    Emmanuel Macron called the comments “extremely disrespectful” at the Group of 7 summit in Biarritz, while his spouse spoke out against sexism at a public event without mentioning Bolsonaro’s name.

    But the spat was reignited on Thursday, when Brazil’s economy minister, Paulo Guedes, told a business event, “He did say that and it’s true - the woman is indeed ugly,” adding after a pause, “There’s no such thing as an ugly woman, there’s only women seen from the wrong angle.”

    Bolsonaro has since deleted the comment, while Guedes later apologised for what his press service called a “joke”.

    Why Would Bolsonaro Insult the French President's Wife?

    The Brigitte Macron controversy became part of a broader clash between France and Brazil over fires in the Amazon rainforest.

    The vast jungle has been ravaged by record-breaking fires, which were largely blamed by climate change campaigners on illegal deforestation.

    Jair Bolsonaro, who opened up the Amazon’s protected indigenous areas to more agricultural activities and mining, has been accused of turning a blind eye on farmers and loggers clearing swathes of the region with fires.

    A satellite image shows smoke rising from Amazon rainforest fires in the State of Rondonia, just southwest of Porto Velho, Brazil in the upper Amazon River basin on August 15, 2019
    A satellite image shows smoke rising from Amazon rainforest fires in the State of Rondonia, just southwest of Porto Velho, Brazil in the upper Amazon River basin on August 15, 2019

    The thousands of blazes ripping through the world’s largest rainforest have caused global panic, with Germany freezing millions in aid for Amazon forest protection projects and several EU member states threatening to block the Mercosur trade deal, which involves Brazil, over the perceived lack of action from Brazil’s government.

    Emmanuel Macron in August declared the situation a “global emergency” and called for G7 talks on the fires.

    But Bolsonaro maintained that discussing the crisis at an event where Brazil was not present was a sign of “colonial mentality” and rejected millions in Amazon aid pledged at the G7 meeting. He later promised to accept the money if Emmanuel Macron were to apologise for calling him rude, but the “apology” never followed.

    Brazil’s president, who initially laid the blame on environmental campaigners allegedly seeking to embarrass the government, has sent in 44,000 troops to help contain the blazes and slapped a two-month ban on the setting of fires to clear land.

