One Killed, 2 Injured by Fire on Boat With Russian, Ukrainian Crew in Germany - Reports

According to the dpa new agency, the fire broke out in the engine room during the ship's passage through the Elbe river in the German state of Lower Saxony as it was headed from Russia's Kaliningrad to the Netherlands' Rotterdam.
All injured individuals have been reportedly transferred to a hospital in Hamburg by helicopters, and the fire was extinguished.
The Russian embassy in Germany said that the consulate workers are maintaining communications with German law enforcement agencies over the fire.
