Zelenskyy Pardons Prisoners Being Prepared for Russia-Ukraine Simultaneous Release -Lawyer

KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pardoned people being prepared for simultaneous release by Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said Friday.

"At the assembly point of the persons who participate in the exchange, there are almost all on the list agreed upon earlier. The Ukrainian side, taking into account the fact that people who are subject to a presidential decree on pardon, are delivered to the assembly point, has fulfilled almost all of its obligations achieved at the talks," Rybin said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

The lawyer added that Kiev had excluded Russian Ruslan Gadzhiev from the Russia-Ukraine list for the simultaneous release of detainees and convicted persons.

"I learned about the exclusion from the list of Russian citizen Gadzhiev Ruslan Dzhupalovich," Rybin said in a video message, posted on his Facebook page.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that the issue of prisoners' exchange would be settled in the near future.

Preparations for prisoners' exchange between Russia and Ukraine intensified after Volodymyr Zelenskyy became Ukraine's new president in May. According to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussed the situation surrounding the prisoners twice, during phone talks on 12 July and 7 August.

In the middle of July, Russia's Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova and her Ukrainian counterpart Lyudmila Denisova exchanged the lists of prisoners. Denisova's list contained the names of 150 people, while the Russian list had 34 names. Later, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Prosecutor General Larisa Sargan said there would be a "35 for 35" prisoners' swap between the two countries.