Register
18:45 GMT +306 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: A sign at the Pornhub booth is displayed at the 2017 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 18, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

    UK Woman ‘Embarrassed and Violated’ to Discover Her Private Videos on Pornhub's Top 10 Chart

    © AFP 2019 / Ethan Miller
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Pornhub was reportedly unresponsive after a British woman asked it to take down the videos that she made with her former partner before breaking up with him several years ago.

    A UK woman has admitted in an interview with the BBC that she “felt shocked, embarrassed and violated” after a series of videos featuring her and her ex-partner emerged on the online porn giant Pornhub without her consent.

    The woman, who spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme under the pseudonym of Sophie, said that she learned about the videos last year, when her sister’s partner told her that he had found the six clips on the world’s largest porn site.

    She discovered that one such clip was in a top 10 chart at the time, with hundreds of thousands of views. Sophie said that she had never given the go-ahead to put them online.

    Although the videos were taken down within a week of her becoming aware of them, the appearance of the clips on the porn website “gave someone the opportunity to create about 100 video clips, and these were subsequently re-uploaded” on Pornhub, according to the BBC.

    Sophie bemoaned the fact that Pornhub was “not very helpful” in its response to her reporting the situation to the site.

    After another company  which deals with Pornhub's requests to take down videos also declined to react to Sophie’s complaint, she went to police but no one has yet been charged.

    She said that the incident tarnished her new relationship and that her teenage daughter “hasn’t been the same since” she became aware of the videos’ appearance on the porn site.

    Pornhub claimed that it could not find “any record of any email" from Sophie, in which she asks the site to take down the videos featuring her. Pornhub added that it was currently in touch with Sophie “looking forward to solving this issue together.”

    Pornhub vice-president Corey Price told the BBC that back in 2015, “to further ensure the safety of all our fans, we officially took a hard stance against revenge porn, which we believe is a form of sexual assault, and introduced a submission form for the easy removal of non-consensual content.”

    Kate Isaacs of the campaign group #NotYourPorn campaign, was cited by the BBC as saying that revenge porn has been repeatedly labelled on Pornhub as “amateur” or “home-made”, allowing Pornhub owners to gain hefty advertising revenues.

    Related:

    Up, Not Down! Pornhub Traffic in US, Washington DC Gets a Rise Amid Shutdown
    Global Social Networks Outage Forced Users to Rush to PornHub
    Pornhub's SMM Manager REVEALS Why She is Not ‘Super Horny’
    Avengers Endgame Gets MILLIONS of Search Hits on Pornhub
    Tags:
    opportunity, content, porn, appearance, videos, PornHub, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse