18:19 GMT +306 September 2019
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Darnford Farm in Darnford, Banchory near Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain September 6, 2019

    House of Lords Approves Bill to Force Prime Minister Johnson to Seek Brexit Delay

    © REUTERS / Andrew Milligan/Pool
    Political Turmoil in UK as Boris Johnson Struggles to Deliver Brexit (33)
    2211

    Earlier, the House of Commons rejected the prime minister's calls for a snap general election, approving a bill seeking to prevent the government from withdrawing the UK from the European Union on October 31 if an agreement with Brussels is not in place.

    The UK Parliament's House of Lords has approved a bill effectively blocking a no-deal Brexit, requiring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for a three-month extension to London's membership in the EU if parliament has not approved a deal, or agreed to a no-deal Brexit, by October 19.

    The bill, endorsed by the House of Commons on Wednesday, passed through the House of Lords on Friday without a formal vote in its final stage, and is expected to be signed into law by Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

    The House of Lords' official Twitter account said Queen Elizabeth's signature will be "a formality."

    A Conservative Party source confirmed to Sputnik, that Royal assent would likely be granted "at the very beginning of next week."

    Prime Minister Johnson, who has lobbied this week in favour of a general election on October 15, dubbed the Brexit delay measure a "surrender bill," saying it deflated his negotiating position with Brussels by effectively eliminating the prospect for a no-deal Brexit come October.

    Johnson has called for a general election on October 15 to allow Britons to decide who should negotiate Brexit. The opposition has rejected the election call, leaving the proposition, which requires two-thirds approval in the House of Commons, with little hopes of moving forward.

    Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, was in talks with Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon to block Johnson's election bid, as Johnson traveled to Scotland on Friday to campaign in favour of a general election.

    The UK held a referendum on its membership in the European Union in 2016, with Britons narrowly voting in favour of exit from the bloc. The UK's withdrawal from the EU has been delayed several times, and has caused the collapse of two Conservative governments. Prime Minister David Cameron resigned following the referendum in 2016. His successor, Theresa May, was forced to step down late last month following her inability to deliver on Brexit. Earlier this year, the Brexit deadline set for March 29 was moved to October 31.

     

    Political Turmoil in UK as Boris Johnson Struggles to Deliver Brexit (33)

