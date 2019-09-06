Register
13:45 GMT +306 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban addresses a press conference at the end of a European People's Party (EPP) meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels on March 20, 2019

    Viktor Orban Lambasts Population Decline in Europe, Hails Hungary's Pro-Family Policy

    © AFP 2019 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by Svetlana Ekimenko
    0 01

    Faced with the challenge of a declining population, governments across central Europe have introduced financial incentives for having children, as according to UN projections, the top-10 fastest shrinking countries in the world are in central and eastern Europe, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Poland, Romania and Hungary.

    As Budapest hosts an international summit on demography this week, attended by several regional leaders and delegations from dozens of countries, the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orban deplored the population decline in Europe while lauding Hungary's pro-family policy, writes the Financial Times.

    Orban said it was conceivable that Hungary, with a population of just under 10 million and shrinking, due to plummeting birthrates and emigration to EU states further west, could just disappear.

    “It’s not hard to imagine that there would be one single last man who has to turn the lights out,” Orban said at the opening of the conference on 5 September.

    Orbán, known for his tough stance on immigration, said other European politicians saw it as the solution, but he firmly rejected this.

    “If Europe is not going to be populated by Europeans in the future and we take this as given, then we are speaking about an exchange of populations, to replace the population of Europeans with others. There are political forces in Europe who want a replacement of population for ideological or other reasons,” said Orban.

    Laszlo Kover, the speaker of parliament, added that “having children is a public matter, not a private one,” as he suggested that childless people are “not normal” and “stand on the side of death.”

    Katalin Novák, Hungary’s minister of state for family, youth and international affairs, echoed Victor Orban’s sentiments:

    “Europe has become the continent of the empty crib whereas in Asia and Africa they face demographic challenges of the opposite type,” she said.

    Anti-immigration marchers are led by a police van on the streets in Tampere, Finland January 23, 2016. On the northern fringes of Europe, Finland has little history of welcoming large numbers of refugees, unlike neighbouring Sweden. But as with other European countries, it is now struggling with a huge increase in asylum seekers and the authorities are wary of any anti-immigrant vigilantism.
    © REUTERS / Kalle Parkkinen/Lehtikuva
    Anti-immigration marchers are led by a police van on the streets in Tampere, Finland January 23, 2016. On the northern fringes of Europe, Finland has little history of welcoming large numbers of refugees, unlike neighbouring Sweden. But as with other European countries, it is now struggling with a huge increase in asylum seekers and the authorities are wary of any anti-immigrant vigilantism.

    Addressing the Budapest demographics conference, guest of honour and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, applauded the Hungarian leader for having “the political courage to defy political correctness.”

    According to Abbott, dying populations, not climate change, were the biggest threat to western civilisation.

    The two-day summit was also attended by Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, and Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vučić, who both said boosting birthrates was a priority for their countries.

    Governments across central Europe have introduced financial incentives for having children.

    In February, Orban’s government announced generous policies intended to boost the birth rate, including a Ft10 million ($33,500) loan to families that is forgiven if they have three children, and cash incentives for large families to buy seven-seater vehicles.

    Orban recently said Hungary’s birth rate had increased slightly since 2010, when he began his second term as premier, from 1.2 to 1.5 births per woman. But that remains far below the population replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

    Poland is introducing the 500+ scheme, which pays parents 500 złoty (£103) a month per child from the second child onwards.
    Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, said his country also sought to encourage big families.

    The UN forecasts claim the top-10 fastest shrinking countries in the world are currently in central and eastern Europe, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Poland, Romania and Hungary, with demographics becoming a key challenge for economic growth in the region.

    Decline in working-age populations will continue until at least 2060, according to the UN, which is typically forecasting falls of about 3-6 percent per five-year period, and a sharper drop in the case of Poland, from 2045 onwards.

     

    Related:

    Trump Calls Europe 'Total Mess' for Its Failure to Curb Illegal Immigration
    Swedish Right-Wing Leader Calls for Zero Immigration, Repatriation of Migrants
    Victor Orban: Walking on a Tightrope Between EU and Russia
    Victor Orban Opposes Extending EU Anti-Russia Sanctions, Rules Out Veto
    1 Million Sub-Saharan Africans Immigrated to Europe Since 2010 - New Research
    Danish History Professor Calls for a Wall Around Europe to Stop Immigration
    Tags:
    immigration, immigration, Immigration, Budapest, demography, demography, Hungary, Viktor Orban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse