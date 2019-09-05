'I'd Rather Be Dead in a Ditch' - Boris Johnson Rules Out Brexit Delay

On Wednesday night, the House of Commons rejected Boris Johnson’s snap election proposal, giving the green light to a so-called Benn Bill that stipulates Britain will exit the EU as planned on 31 October only provided there is a comprehensive deal with Brussels.

While taking the floor in Wakefield adressing the nation on Thursday, UK Prime Minister has pointed out that there is no way Brexit could be delayed:

"I'd rather be dead in a ditch," he inserted a strong-worded comment, referring to his earlier promise to deliver Brexit, "with or without deal" within the set time framework - by 31 October - "or die".

With the Brexit deal limbo persisting, the Commons yesterday vetoed Boris Johnson's formal move to call an early general election in the country, which could potentially see him re-elected, but with a new government. The snap election fears mounted after a recent parliamentary dispute, when MPs en masse demanded that they take over control of the Brexit negotiations away from the executive body.

Despite Johnson’s objection, Parliament passed legislation this week that would push the British premier to ask the EU to extend UK membership in the bloc if there is no progress on a Brexit agreement by 19 October. Johnson later referred to the move as a “betrayal of voters,” vehemently denying the prospect.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW