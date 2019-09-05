Boris Johnson Gives Speech in Wakefield Amid Chaos in Parliament - Video

The speech comes amid major turmoil in the UK Parliament surrounding a bill on delaying Brexit in the absence of an agreement with the European Union.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is delivering a speech to the nation in Wakefield on 5 September.

Johnson and the UK Parliament remain deadlocked over when and how to exit the European Union. Despite Johnson’s objection, Parliament passed legislation this week that would force the prime minister to ask the EU to extend UK membership in the bloc if there is no progress on a Brexit agreement by 19 October.

The prime minister responded by calling for a snap national election, which the Parliament also rejected. Prior to this, Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament until 14 October, to which she consented.

Since assuming the role of British prime minister, Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the 31 October deadline with or without a deal, despite there being strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in Parliament.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.