During an extremely heated Prime Minister Questions (PMQ) session on 4 September, Boris Johnson sharply criticised the Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn, calling the latter "chlorinated chicken" in an apparent reference to his concern about the UK's trade agreement with the US.

The British PM has told US Vice President Mike Pence that London is "not too keen on [American] chlorinated chicken", allegedly referring to Washington's exports of poultry to the country.

Interestingly enough, Johnson used the term yesterday, calling opposition leader Jeremy Corbin "the only chlorinated chicken [in the UK]" in a double-jab referring simultaneously to the Labour head's concerns about a trade agreement with the US and his alleged "cowardice" to pressure the EU on Brexit talks as well as to allow the pull-out on 31 October without a deal.

American poultry has been banned from the EU for decades over concerns that it doesn't correspond to European quality standards, namely in terms of the use of chlorine in its production. In light of recent conflicts with Brussels over trade, Washington has been trying to avert the ban.

Chlorine is often used to clean the slaughtered poultry, such as chicken, of possible pathogens, such as salmonella, instead of maintaining birds' hygiene throughout their growth and stay in abattoirs.

