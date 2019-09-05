UK House of Lords Debates and Votes on Brexit Delay Bill - Video

The House of Commons rejected a snap general election a day before, approving a so-called Benn Bill, which suggests that the government can’t withdraw from the European Union on 31 October without having an agreement with Brussels.

The upper chamber of the British Parliament discusses a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit option. After the peers complete the debates, the legislature will be sent back to the Commons for another vote.

UK PM Johnson has repeatedly stated he will not allow another delay and will deliver Brexit with or without a deal before the 31 October deadline. He also ordered the suspension of the Parliament until 14 October.

However, the Conservative Party later lost its majority in the Commons, with MPs refusing to hold snap elections and approving a bill blocking a no-deal scenario. Accoring to the prime minister, it is a "betrayal of voters".

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!