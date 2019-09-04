UK Parliament Suspension Does Not Contravene the Rule of Law, Scottish Court Rules

The Prime Minister has repeatedly said he wants to get Britain out of the European Union by 31 October. Last week he persuaded the Queen to suspend, or prorogue, Parliament for a month.

A judge has ruled Boris Johnson's plan to shut down the UK Parliament for five weeks was lawful.

A group of 75 MPs, led by the SNP's Joanna Cherry, brought the case to the Court of Session in Edinburgh, arguing that the Prime Minister had exceeded his powers.

The government had always said it was a political issue, not a legal one.

Lord Doherty heard submissions on Tuesday, 3 September, and on Wednesday ruled that it was not a matter for the courts.

Seems we have lost #Cherrycase to stop #prorogation at 1st instance. Judge rules court can’t review exercise of prerogative power to #prorogue. We thinks he’s erred in law on this point & others & will seek to appeal immediately #Brexit #StopTheCoup — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) September 4, 2019

​​The MPs are now expected to appeal against the ruling on Thursday.

The prime minister has said he wants to suspend Parliament until the Queen's Speech on 14 October.

But after losing a vote in Parliament on Tuesday night he may now call a General Election on 14 October.

My statement on this morning's decision. pic.twitter.com/F1iSlM1OOW — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) September 4, 2019

