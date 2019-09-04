UK PM Boris Johnson Attends PMQ Session in Parliament After Tories Lose Majority - Video

The head of the UK cabinet earlier vowed to hold a snap election if the Parliament voted to take over the Brexit agenda on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions from MPs after the British Conservative Party loses its majority in the Parliament, following a rebellion by several lawmakers against the leader of their party.

After the defection of MP Phillip Lee to the Liberal Democrats in the middle of Johnson's speech on Brexit, the Tories lost their narrow majority in the Commons, despite their coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he will do everything to lead the country from the European Union by the 31 October deadline with or without a deal. He even ordered a 5-week-long prorogation of Parliament in order to stop lawmakers from preventing a no-deal option. The Parliament will be suspended on 10 September and on 14 October the legislators will reconvene to hear the Queen's speech on the matter.

