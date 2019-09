Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged MPs to vote against what he described as a "Jeremy Corbyn surrender bill", emphasising that "under no circumstances" would he ask Brussels for another Brexit delay.

Protestors have taken to the streets of London to call for a general election ahead of the Parliament's crucial vote on legislation aiming to block a no deal Brexit.

The UK Parliament has reconvened for a day ahead of a prorogation until October 14, which is just over two weeks before the Brexit deadline.

