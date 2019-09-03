Jeremy Corbyn Meets With Opposition Parties to Block Boris Johnson's Push for Early Elections, No-Deal Brexit

The news comes after the Labour leader called a meeting of opposition parties on Tuesday, stating that he was confident that his move to take control of Parliament would be successful in stopping the UK from withdrawing from the European Union without striking a deal with Brussels.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday that opposition parties were looking into ways to block UK prime minister Boris Johnson's plans to call snap elections to force a hard Brexit.

"We are confident that the legislative route we have adopted has every chance of being successful, and we are working on ways in which we can prevent Boris Johnson manipulating an election to force a no deal Brexit," Mr Corbyn said in a press statement.

Today I met again with opposition parties as Labour works across Parliament to prevent a disastrous No Deal Brexit. pic.twitter.com/Qd33jAWQNU — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 3, 2019

Labour wanted to prevent a no deal Brexit and have a general election to "end austerity and invest in our communities", Mr Corbyn added.

"I am confident we can have both, and we've been in discussions about a way to achieve this," he said.

The latest developments come after the British Prime Minister urged Tory colleagues not to vote to block a no-deal Brexit whilst issuing threats to expel and deselect any Conservative MPs attempting to do so.

Jeremy Corbyn wants to cancel the referendum and argue about Brexit for years. I am committed to leading our country forward and getting Britain out of the EU by October 31st #LeaveOct31 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 3, 2019

Mr Johnson announced that he would prorogue Parliament using a Queen's Speech on 14 October, with rumoured snap elections set to take place by 14 October should Commons vote to table legislation to block a hard Brexit, according to UK reports.

The PM's decision to suspend parliament sparked backlash and protests across the country, with the largest demonstrations taking place outside 10 Downing Street on Saturday, in addition to resignations from Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and Chief Whip, Lord George Young, on 29 August. Tory MP Justine Greening also told the BBC on Tuesday that she would resign following a general election.

Philip Hammond says Jeremy Corbyn made a private commitment not to vote for a general election until legislation to block no deal is locked down



‘I hope he will honour that pledge’ — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) September 3, 2019

Several Conservative MPs, including former Defence minister Guto Bebb and former Chancellor Philip Hammond, joined Mr Corbyn and Labour shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer's coalition of opposition parties in an effort to stop Brexit and issue a delay to triggering Article 50, who are expected to table a motion which will be voted on at 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.