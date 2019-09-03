UK Parliament Set to Hold Vote on Brexit Delay Ahead of Prorogation - Video

The opposition Labour Party and some Conservative MPs have previously announced they would try to postpone Britain's exit from the European Union if London cannot secure a Brexit deal with the bloc.

The UK Parliament is set to hold a vote on Brexit ahead of the 5-week prorogation, ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Parliament is expected to be shut down on 10 September and will convene again on 14 October for the Queen's speech on the matter.

Johnson has repeatedly stated that he will not allow another delay and vowed to lead the country from the EU by the 31 October deadline, with or without a deal.

In order to keep MPs from adopting anti-Brexit legislation, he announced the prorogation of the Parliament and said the Conservatives would deselect Tory MPs who do not follow the party line. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that his party would propose legislation to prevent Parliament being suspended.

