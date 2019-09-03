UK MPs Arriving at Westminster Prior to Five-Week Prorogation - Video

The day before, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that "under no circumstances" will he ask the European Union to delay the country's withdrawal, scheduled to take place on 31 October.

Members of the UK Parliament are arriving at the palace of Westminster to rush-vote a bill that would prevent UK PM Boris Johnson from leaving the EU without a deal on 31 October.

After the decision to hold the vote was announced earlier in the day, Johnson didn't waste much time and threatened to respond to any defeat by calling an early election.

The vote comes after the UK prime minister received the Queen's approval in late-August to prorogue Parliament until 14 October. Commenting on his decision, Johnson said that the previous session had lasted for 340 days and should be brought to a close.

