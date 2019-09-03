'Mother of All U-Turns': UK's Raab on Labour's Potential Refusal to Vote for Snap Election

British legislators previously announced they would hold a vote on Tuesday to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the EU on 31 October without a deal.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated in Parliament on Tuesday that there will not be another extension, stressing that the UK will leave the European Union in October.

He also noted that any delay or opposition to the government's plan in the Parliament would only make the bloc's stance stronger.

"The one thing that is holding us back, the handbrake on getting Brexit delivered and getting the country motoring forward, is the lingering sense in Brussels that maybe the shenanigans in parliament will lead to the delay or the cancellation of Brexit", Raab said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW