UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is delivering a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street in which he is expected to set out choices facing British lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, rebel UK MPs have revealed a copy of legislation, which aims to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for a delay to the country's withdrawal from the EU until 31 January, 2020.

In his turn, Boris Johnson has been insisting that Britain would leave the bloc on 31 October "with or without a deal", while the EU has been unwilling to renegotiate the agreement's terms.

