Roger Waters Performs 'Wish You Were Here' in Support of Assange in London - Video

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is facing possible extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges and could be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is performing the legendary song "Wish You Were Here" outside the UK Home Office in London in support of imprisoned whistle-blower Julian Assange.

Assange was arrested in London in April 2019 after spending seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in the British capital.

A month later, he was sentenced to 11 months in prison for breaching bail conditions. He is potentially facing extradition to the US, where he could be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison after his whistleblowing website WikiLeaks revealed classified documents exposing alleged US abuses of power and war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.

