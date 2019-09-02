Leaked UK Gov't Papers Show All Alternatives to Irish Backstop as Problematic - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A recently leaked government report on "alternative arrangements" for a no-deal Brexit forecasts serious issues with all scenarios set forth to replace the Irish backstop, including those affecting the United Kingdom's supply chain and putting smaller businesses at risk, just two months before the country is due to leave the European Union, The Guardian reported on Monday.

"It is evident that every facilitation has concerns and issues related to them. The complexity of combining them into something more systemic and as part of one package is a key missing factor at present. Overall there were a number of concerns surrounding the deliverability of technological facilitations,” the leaked paper read, as quoted by the newspaper.

The so-called backstop is part of former Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit agreement with Brussels that entails keeping the entire United Kingdom in the EU Customs Union, with Northern Ireland complying with some EU Single Market rules, in case of a no-deal scenario.

The measure would be put into effect if a consensus on all terms of post-Brexit relations is not reached by the end of the transition period. While May's predecessor, Boris Johnson, has advocated for removing this provision of the deal, the European Union has repeatedly stated it is not willing to renegotiate.

Finding alternatives to the backstop has become the major focus of Johnson’s political strategy, with the prime minister even claiming that there are "abundant solutions" to the problem. But the report, dated August 28, indicated the opposite, proving there was no feasible solution at the moment.

The document compiled research done by a number of expert groups, and customs and Northern Irish officials, as well as a Whitehall-based group that is due to propose ways of reworking the Brexit agreement to the European Union.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. After then-Prime Minister May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31.