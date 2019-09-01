Register
19:42 GMT +301 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A B-2 stealth bomber taxis at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Mo.

    US Nuclear-Capable B2 Stealth Bombers in UK Send ‘Powerful Message’ to ‘Bad Actors’ - USAF

    © AP Photo / Cliff Schiappa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    6222

    Last week, a US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber also touched down at Naval Air Station Keflavik, western Iceland, with the deployment being the bomber’s first ever stopover at the base, which was recently reopened and upgraded in a bid to strengthen NATO air power in the North Atlantic.

    US Air Force Col. Kurt Wendt has called the deployment of three US B2 bombers to RAF Fairford airbase in Gloucestershire, southern England this week “a very powerful message” to US adversaries about US and NATO capabilities.

    “This is a visual statement that any potential adversary, whether that’s a nation, a violent extremist organisation, or some other bad actor, that the United States and its allies, including the United Kingdom can apply combat power anywhere, anytime,” Wendt said, speaking to ITV News in a report featuring footage of a B2 refuelling while being escorted by a pair of Royal Air Force F-35s.

    The bombers are expected to spend two months in the UK, their longest-ever planned deployment in the country, and are said to have arrived under the callsigns Death 1, Death 2 and Death 3.

    ITV correspondent Rupert Evelyn suggested the B2 deployment was designed specifically to make Russia “take note” of their presence. “The pilot may have their trigger finger on a nuclear payload, what the US might call the ultimate deterrent,” he said during the segment.

    The warplanes, ordinarily stationed at the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, are officially in the UK for regional naval drills.

    The US and its NATO allies have substantially increased their footprint near Russia’s borders since the 2014 Ukraine crisis, conducting a growing number of drills in the region and increasing the number of permanent troop deployments in Eastern Europe over the last five years. The Russian military regularly reports picking up, monitoring and escorting NATO, warplanes, bombers, spy planes and reconnaissance drones operating near Russian borders in the Baltic and Black Seas. The US has also expanded its missile defence efforts in Eastern Europe, stationing Aegis Ashore components in Romania and Poland, which Moscow says can easily be converted to deploy offensive cruise missiles.

    The Northrop Grumman B2 Spirit was developed during the Cold War as a long-range, deep nuclear strike aircraft, and is capable of carrying a variety of conventional and nuclear payloads. The pricey aircraft costs nearly $170,000 per hour of flight time, with a single B2 costing over $2 billion to build. The US Air Force has 20 B2s in its active inventory.

    Related:

    Aircraft Experts Stumped by New Variant of China’s JH-7A Fighter-Bomber (Photo)
    Nuclear-Capable Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bomber Operating Over Syria – Video
    US Air Force Deploys B-2 Nuclear Capable Stealth Bombers in England - EUCOM
    US Stealth Bomber Arrives in Iceland Amid Washington's Efforts to Expand Military Presence in the Area
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls posing for photos in front of the Swiss Pilatus PC-24 business jet at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.
    Girls and Planes: Highlights of MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse