Sputnik Freelance Photojournalist Says Came Under Fire of Ukrainian Military in Donbass

Earlier, a spokesman for the joint centre on control and coordination of ceasefire violation said that representatives of the Donbass People's Republic and members of the OSCE special monitoring mission came under fire in Kominternovo in the south of Donbass.

Freelance photojournalist for Sputnik, Alexander Gayuk, says he came under fire from Ukrainian forces in the village of Kominternovo in the south of the Donbass People's Republic.

"Yes, we came under fire. An explosion happened about 30 metres away from us, and then they started using firearms. We had to leave the area, nobody was injured," Gayuk said.

Earlier in the day, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the ceasefire coordination center said that during the recording of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian security forces in Kominternovo in southern DPR on Sunday, the observers from the OSCE monitoring mission and DPR representatives at the centre had come under fire.

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in 2014 after the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics refused to recognise the new government, saying that it had come to power through a coup.

In 2015, the parties involved in the conflict signed a ceasefire deal in Minsk, following talks, brokered by the leaders of the Normandy group. However, sporadic fighting has continued in Donbass. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.