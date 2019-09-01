Divine Sign? Twitterstorm as Pope Francis Gets Stuck in Vatican Lift

The Pope said that Vatican firefighters had rescued him and asked the people in St. Peter's Square to applaud them.

Pope Francis said he was late to his weekly Angelus prayer because he got stuck in a Vatican elevator and then rescued by firefighters.

"I have to beg your pardon," the Pope Francis said as he started the address almost 10 minutes later.

He later explained that there was a power outage, due to which he got stuck.

Pope Francis apologised for being late for the Angelus as he was stuck in a lift for 20 minutes and had to be rescued by firefighters. — Ó Murchadha (@OMurchadha61) September 1, 2019

"I have to apologise for being late. I was trapped in a lift for 25 minutes, there was a power outtage but then the firemen came," the 82-year old Francis said.

Many social media users have reacted to this incident in different ways.

Pope was stuck in Vatican elevator for half an hour? Seems God is running out of mysterious ways to work his will. — Saintsimon (@jestofsalome) September 1, 2019​

This is great! The Pope was late for Mass today in Rome - he said he was stuck in an elevator for 25 mins. Asked for applause for firefighters that rescued him. Used a lot of excuses for being late to Mass, but I never thought of this one! — Lynn Glasser (@lyndeegee) September 1, 2019​

On his way up or down from the basement? — Lili Grapendaal (@Calicostudio12) September 1, 2019

Users came up with different ideas about what had happened.

What good is being the pope if you don’t even have enough magic powers to get an elevator unstuck? — Cube Warrior (@CubicleWarrior_) September 1, 2019​

Vatican now considering buying a stairway to heaven. https://t.co/Z9Y4AvTWUe — Megan Williams (@MKWilliamsRome) September 1, 2019​

If the Pope gets stuck in an elevator... is there hope for the rest of us? — Luther Diakonos (@LutherDiakonos) September 1, 2019

​Users even began to search for signs after the pontiff got stuck in the lift.

No miracle in elevation — EE (@ellenbergeytan) September 1, 2019​