MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 28 people have been injured, two seriously, after a huge screen collapsed at a rap concert in the city of Essen, west of Germany, local media reported.

The incident took place at a concert of rapper Casper and hip hop artist Marteria at about 9 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Saturday, Die Welt newspaper reported.

​According to the local fire department, the LED screen collapse might have been caused by stormy weather.

Habe durch Zufall gefilmt, wie die linke Videoleinwand sich löst, beim #casper und #materia #konzert in #essen. Danach sind wir nur noch gerannt. Es war einfach mega chaotisch. Was war da los?! pic.twitter.com/7bVYF0lkEv — Julchen (@juujia) August 31, 2019

The victims were hospitalized, with some 150 people examined by medics at the scene. Two were seriously injured, while 18 others sustained minor injuries.

According to various estimates, between 18,000 and 20,000 people attended the concert. As a result of the incident, the concert was stopped.