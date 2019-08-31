Register
22:19 GMT +331 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Glasgow protests

    ‘Stop the Coup Coup Kachoo!’: Glasgow Protesters Rally Against Prorogation

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Maud Start
    0 0 0

    Across the UK, demonstrations have been held to oppose Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament, a decision that was approved by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this week. The prorogation is going ahead, but not everyone is happy about it, as these protesters in Glasgow explain.

    Joanna Elm, from Fife, is one of many people demonstrating in Glasgow’s George Square. She is sitting beside a group that is still busy inscribing their banner with the words ‘Coup Coup Kachoo’. She explains it as a ‘witty play on the 60's slang that worked its way into the music of the Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel’. When asked why she selected such a catch phrase, Ms Elm explains that she believes Boris Johnson’s actions this week to be "erring dangerously close to a coup, and no one seems to be batting an eyelid."

    Ms Elm is not the only protester who believes that Boris Johnson has unlawfully made moves to suspend parliament. Collectively, nationwide protests are being held under the slogan: ‘Stop the Coup, Defend Democracy’- a motto that is emblazoned across the banners of this crowd in Glasgow.

    Glasgow protests
    © Sputnik /
    Glasgow protests

    According to the Oxford Dictionary, a "'coup is sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government," which arguably, is a world away from Boris Johnson’s actions earlier this week. The UK prime minister sought permission from the Queen to suspend parliament for one month until October 14 and has assured MP’s that they will still have ‘ample to debate’ any decision made ahead of what is shaping up to be a crucial EU Council summit on October 17 and 18.

    However, a demonstrator in Glasgow's George Square, known simply as Ardie, claimed that the prime minister’s actions were ‘compatible with a traditional coup’. 

    Protests in Glasgow
    © Sputnik /
    Protests in Glasgow

    "It might be legal, but I think that he’s been disingenuous about the proroguing. It is a standard thing for the government to do, they can do it, but I think he’s basically lying about their motive being anything other than trying to stop either the reversal of Brexit or a reasonable deal with Brexit. He’s basically holding parliament hostage, and therefore holding us hostage as well," the protestor alleged.

    Protests in Glasgow
    © Sputnik /
    Protests in Glasgow

    Not everyone agreed. On the sidelines of the protest, a man, who preferred to be known only as ‘Jim’, said that the idea that parliament is being held hostage is ‘ridiculous’.

    "They’re saying that Boris Johnson is being undemocratic?! It’s total nonsense, fabricated by a spiteful left-wing! We had a referendum. The majority voted to Leave, and three years later we are still in the EU. That’s what’s anti-democratic. Boris Johnson is literally doing the opposite, he’s trying to realign democracy."

    Mr Johnson earlier in the week said that his motive for the prorogation is to make time to set a new legislative programme focusing on ‘crime and hospitals’, however opposition politicians claim that Johnson is trying to thwart efforts to prevent a No Deal Brexit.

    Glasgow protests
    Glasgow protests

    Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn was at the protest in Glasgow. Addressing the crowd, Mr Corbyn reiterated his opposition to a No Deal, saying: "It’s our Parliament. No way will you take us out without a deal - we will stop you and give the people their rights and their say to determine their future."

    Protests in Glasgow
    © Sputnik /
    Protests in Glasgow

    Mr Corbyn also criticised the possibility of increased trade between the US and UK, saying that more must be done to stop "the prime minister taking us into the hands of Donald Trump and a trade deal with the US."

    Similar protests were held across the UK on Saturday, with thousands marching in London, and hundreds more in Edinburgh, Bristol, Manchester and Inverness. Further demonstrations, organised by the People's Assembly Against Austerity, are expected to take place next Tuesday to coincide with MPs returning to Westminster. Pro-Brexit demonstrations are also expected. 

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Brexit, UK Parliament, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Margot Robbie arrives at the Australian Premiere of 'I, Tonya' on January 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
    Rich and Fabulous: Top-10 Highest Paid Actresses This Year According to Forbes
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse