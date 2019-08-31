A police operation is underway in Lyon, France after several pedestrians were attacked with knives by two unidentified perpetrators, France Info reported Sunday.

According to preliminary results, one person has died, while six others have been injured as a result of the incident that occurred at around 16:30 local time (14:30 GMT) at the Laurent-Bonnevay metro station in Villeurbanne.

#BREAKING

Large amount of emergency services in #Villeurbanne near #Lyon. What is known about the attack:

- 2 attackers with knives

- 8 wounded

- 1 dead. pic.twitter.com/AqrTPPVzUr — TerrorNewsWorld (@TerrorNewsWorld) 31 августа 2019 г.

​At the same time, the AFP news agency reported that one of the two individuals has been arrested, while police continue searching for the second perpetrator.

According to a video posted on Twitter, the assailant was detained by other pedestrians.

On le voit ici maîtrisé par des passants. (assis devant l'ascenseur) pic.twitter.com/gDLhJ5lWX0 — Alex 🌍 (@Khas_sf) 31 августа 2019 г.

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW