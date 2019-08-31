According to preliminary results, one person has died, while six others have been injured as a result of the incident that occurred at around 16:30 local time (14:30 GMT) at the Laurent-Bonnevay metro station in Villeurbanne.
Large amount of emergency services in #Villeurbanne near #Lyon. What is known about the attack:
- 2 attackers with knives
- 8 wounded
At the same time, the AFP news agency reported that one of the two individuals has been arrested, while police continue searching for the second perpetrator.
According to a video posted on Twitter, the assailant was detained by other pedestrians.
On le voit ici maîtrisé par des passants. (assis devant l'ascenseur)
