Protests Over PM Johnson's Move to Suspend Parliament Take Place in Glasgow - Video

Crowds have gathered in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland, to protest against Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the parliament.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been taking part in a similar protest in London.
On 28 August, Johnson announced his decision to prorogue the parliament for a month, saying that the previous session lasted for 340 days and should be brought to a close. After his order was approved by the Queen on the same day, Johnson said a new post-Brexit domestic agenda will be set out by Her Majesty on 14 October.
All comments
Show new comments (0)