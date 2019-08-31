Last Stand: Boris Johnson Reportedly Considers Sacking Tory MPs Who Vote Against No-Deal Brexit

The move, if carried out, would likely purge the governing Conservatives of their main anti-Brexit rabble-rousers, something that the more ardent Brexiteers have longed for since the 2016 referendum.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hatching a plan that could see Remainer Conservative party rebels removed from their positions as MPs if they try to stop a no-deal Brexit, according to revelations by The Sun.

According to the report, which has yet to be commented on by the Downing Street, the Prime Minister is plotting a potentially game-changing plan that would essentially block any Conservative party MP who tries to prevent a no-deal Brexit from standing for their parliamentary seats at the next general election. The move, if indeed it comes to fruition, is likely to only encourage accusations - which are already rife following the unprecedented suspension of parliament - that BoJo is taking British democracy to the brink.

Reportedly, a band of cross-party MPs that represent the parliamentary party spectrum, including Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, the Green Party and Conservative party rebels are to join forces next week to force legislation through Parliament that would extend Brexit beyond the October 31 deadline and essentially outlaw a no-deal outcome.

However, according to the Sun’s report, Boris Johnson will view that effort as a vote of no-confidence in his government, with any senior Tories who vote for it being disqualified from competing in any upcoming general election. “No.10 hopes the move will persuade some waverers not to rebel,” the Sun reports.

The news comes amid reports that senior Tory Party Remainers are getting anxious that next week may be the last chance to forestall a no-deal Brexit. David Gauke, the former Justice Secretary, told the BBC that next week may be the “only opportunity” to stop crashing out without a deal by introducing legislation aimed at delaying the departure date.

“It does look like next week is essentially the only opportunity Parliament will have to maintain some control over this process and ensure that it has a say before we leave without a deal,” Mr Gauke said.

Senior Tory rebels like Mr Gauke, along with former Chancellor Philip Hammond and Sir Oliver Letwin are reported to be in Boris Johnson’s firing line if they vote next week with the cross-party alliance to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

If Boris Johnson's reported threat has the intended effect, then those senior Tory rebels could decide not to vote with the cross-party alliance to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Separately, Ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown has claimed that European leaders are mulling the possibility of extending the article 50 deadline from October 31 to avoid a no deal.

Boris Johnson has argued that his willingness to embrace a no-deal Brexit helps to put pressure on the EU to return to the negotiating table with the UK to forge a new deal that the latter finds satisfactory. He has stated that if the EU starts to believe that the cross-party alliance can block a no deal, then it will be “less likely” to compromise in any new negotiations.