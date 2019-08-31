‘Stop the Coup’: Protest Held in London Against Prorogation of Parliament - Video

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received Royal approval to prorogue the UK parliament for a month, thus reducing the parliament's opportunity to draft legislation that would thwart a no-deal Brexit.

People gathered in London this Saturday under the slogan ‘Stop The Coup, Defend Democracy’ to protest against the prorogation of the parliament.

The protest is being carried out near Downing Street 10, the official residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who decided to prorogue parliament weeks before Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU in an alleged move to impede the lawmakers' ability to draft anti-Brexit legislation.

‘Stop The Coup, Defend Democracy’ protest in London © Sputnik /

Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal, despite there being strong objections to a 'Hard Brexit' among parliamentarians.

