14:25 GMT +330 August 2019
    Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    Meghan Markle Wants to Return to Acting Because She ‘Bored Behind Palace Walls’ – Report

    CC BY 4.0 / Office of the Governor-General / Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    The Duchess of Sussex decided to leave her role as Rachel Zane on the US TV series Suits following her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017. A year on, the couple married and welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into their family in early May 2019.

    Former American actress turned Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is considering returning to Hollywood, royal commentator Rob Shuter told iHeart Radio.

    She is “reading scripts so life behind the palace walls is already starting to get a little boring for the new royal Meghan Markle, which is why the Duchess is already looking to return to work and searching for the perfect project,” Shuter claimed.

    He quoted unnamed sources as saying that Markle will not appear in “a new James Bond movie as a Bond girl” but that she is “putting out feelers and searching for the right script”.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown/pool
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018

    “Sources add ‘at the moment, she’s actually thinking about producing, but she hasn’t 100 percent given up her first passion, which is acting’. If the right part comes along, maybe a historical film or documentary, then maybe she will do it,” Shuter added.

    He also said that Markle is “totally being supported by her husband Harry” who touts her as “one of the finest actors ever” and who “doesn’t want to see his wife’s talent go to waste.”

    “Meghan loves her royal life, she loves being a mum, but it’s just not enough for her. She wants to make a difference in the world and she doesn’t want to just turn up to royal events and shake hands with the crowd, the sources were cited by Shuter as saying.

    Markle rose to fame after she played Rachel Zane in the popular drama Suits which was broadcast in the US between 2011 and 2018. She moved to quit after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, in what was followed by the couple marrying and Markle giving birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019.

    Recently, royal expert Katie Nicholl told the Entertainment Tonight that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “loving parenthood,” and “would love to have a big family.” The news immediately fuelled speculation that another royal baby announcement can be expected sooner or later.

