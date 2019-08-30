EU Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Helsinki - Video

The informal meeting of EU foreign ministers (Gymnich), devoted to current international issues, took place in Helsinki on 29-30 August.

The EU's foreign ministers delivered statements following an informal "Gymnich" meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

The group of cabinet ministers discussed the situation concerning Iran and the nuclear deal, the Middle East, countering threats from modern hybrid warfare, and security in the Western Balkans at the meeting.

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini chaired the meeting.

