Stromboli Volcano on Italy’s Southern Island Again Erupting

ROME (Sputnik) – Stromboli volcano, located on the same-name island in the Tyrrhenian Sea in the south of Italy, started erupting for the second time this week.

The island residents said that around 10:45 p.m. (20:45 GMT) on Friday, they heard a strong explosion after which the volcano spewed a column of ash and dust. Two smaller blasts were heard later on the same day.

Moreover, lava is actively coming down the volcano’s western slope. Witnesses say the lava can be seen several miles away from the volcano.

Italy’s self-defence forces said they had contacted Stromboli’s authorities, adding they had not received any information about casualties or damages caused by the eruption. The authorities said that the situation on the island was under their control.

Stromboli initially started erupting on Wednesday when local seismologists registered a "high-intensity blast" followed by seismic activity and ash ejection.

Wednesday’s eruption caused panic among local residents and tourists, most of whom decided to leave the island.

Stromboli previously erupted on 3 July, when one person was killed and another was injured.

The frequency of eruptions of the volcano, which has been active for the past 20,000 years, has been the highest registered this summer.