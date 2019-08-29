Pro-Corbyn Group Calls to 'Shut Down Streets & Block Roads' Over Parliament Suspension - Report

Momentum is a left-wing movement supportive of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The Labour leadership has been attempting to form a coalition of opposition MPs to block the Johnson government from pursing a no-deal Brexit.

The Pro-Jeremy Corbyn group Momentum says it will organise a country-wide #StopTheCoup movement alongside trade unions and other campaigners in opposition to the proroguing of parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to Politics Home.

The left-wing group's call for nationwide protest follows demonstrations on Wednesday which reportedly saw over 5,000 take to the streets outside Westminster.

Momentum's National Coordinator, Laura Parker, said on Thursday that she would participate in an occupation of parliament.

"Our message to Johnson is this: if you steal our democracy, we’ll shut down the streets,” she said.

"There are thousands of us who will join an occupation of Parliament and block the roads before we let Johnson close the doors on democracy," she added.

The position was echoed by Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle in The Mirror, who called for "a mass movement of resistance, with marches, civil disobedience and protests in every village, town and city of this country."

Momentum has confirmed that it will be supporting demonstrations in cities throughout the UK over the weekend and plans for a London march on 3 September when parliament returns from the summer recess.

The move comes after Johnson announced on Wednesday that Parliament will be subjected to a month-long suspension until a new Queen’s Speech is delivered on October 14.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted that the suspension was "constitutional and proper."

But critics say that the suspension is to prevent a coalition of opposition MPs from seeking to block a no-deal exit from the European Union on 31 October.

The decision to suspend parliament led to resignations from within Johnson's Conservative party on Thursday, including Lord Young, who was a whip in the House of Lords, and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

Meanwhile, former-MP George Galloway, a friend and supporter of the Labour leader criticised Momentum's plan to block bridges and disrupt parliament as "infantile raving and damaging to Labour's imminent electoral prospects."