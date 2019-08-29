Register
12:34 GMT +329 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Policemen and a group of migrants stand on the platform at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden

    'Population is Changing': Migrant-Heavy Swedish Municipality in Crisis, as Taxpayer Numbers Plummet

    © AFP 2019 / TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Igor Kuznetsov
    252

    The municipality of Filipstad is facing an economic crisis amid an influx of low-skilled immigrants, who rely on benefits, exacerbated by an exodus of able-bodied Swedes. According to the municipality, at least 80 percent of its non-European migrants are unemployed and live on welfare.

    Following the migrant crisis of 2015, the Swedish municipality of Filipstad has been facing an “increasingly desperate” labour situation and has over SEK 31 million ($3.2 million) to pay in various benefits this year alone, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

    Between 2012 and 2018, the number of domestic-born residents in the municipality decreased by 640 people, while the number of foreign-born residents increased by 963 people. "Statistics also show that domestic-born people of working age (20-64 years), who account for the largest tax revenues to the municipality, choose to leave", says SVT. 

    “We are in the process of a population shift. You can think what you want, it depends on your standpoint, but it's just a fact we have to relate to”, Filipstad integration manager Jim Frölander said.

    While domestic-born people of working age are leaving the municipality in droves, unemployment among the foreign-born is soaring, as they turn out to be ill-equipped to qualify for the existing jobs. The municipality estimates that at least 80 per cent of its non-European migrants are unemployed and live on benefits.

    “Around 750 adults from Syria, Somalia, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Iraq live in Filipstad. <...> In this group, unemployment and dependency are very high, while education levels are very low. This group runs the risk of eternal alienation that is already heavily burdening the municipal economy”, the head of municipality Claes Hultgren said.

    According to Hultgren, many of the newcomers lack the prerequisites for ever entering the Swedish labour market.

    “Some are too old maybe and even illiterate or have a very low educational level. We must then accept that there will be some people who will need the support of society for their livelihoods”, Hultgren explained.

    Municipal Council Per Gruvberger of the ruling Social Democrat party demanded that the state steps in and assumes its responsibility for the human-made crisis.

    “Resources and a national equalisation are needed to fulfil this mission, which arose because of the way we organised our asylum system over a certain period”, Gruvberger explained.

    Civilian Minister Ardalan Shekarabi promised state support to Filipstad.

    “Sweden has no problems that we cannot solve if we help”, Shekarabi said.

    On social media, many were critical of the situation and how the authorities have handled it.

    “Unfortunately, rocket scientists and brain surgeons did not choose Filipstad”, a user lamented.

    ​“Apparently, there is no demand for illiteracy in one of the world's most modern knowledge-based societies, which at the same time has one of the world's highest tax rates on labour and one of the highest thresholds for the labour market”, Fredrik Stålmarker of the Citizens' Coalition party tweeted.

    ​Many gleefully cited a 2015 piece by SVT, which claimed that “thousands of engineers, doctors and economists” were fleeing to Sweden amid the migrant crisis.

    “Why did the low-skilled choose just Filipstad? Must be something wrong with the town”, a user commented sarcastically, quoting SVT's promises of a “rain of competence” over Sweden.

    ​Sweden has currently one of the EU member states' most generous immigration policies, having taken in over 200,000 asylum seekers since the 2015 migrant crisis alone.

    As of today, about a quarter of the Swedish population of 10 million has an immigrant background. The largest communities of non-Swedish descent include people from the former Yugoslavia, Syria, Finland, Iraq, Somalia, Iraq, and Poland.

    According to various prognoses, ethnic Swedes will become a minority in their own country at some point during this century.

    Related:

    'Black Axe': Reports of African Drug Mafia Taking Over Sweden
    Sweden's Blood Banks Running Dry Amid Stabbing Wave
    Uproar as Young Woman Ordered to 'Put on More Clothes' by Bus Driver Amid Sweden's Heatwave
    Tags:
    Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse