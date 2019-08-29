‘You Will Not F**k With my Children’s Future’: Hugh Grant Slams UK PM Over Parliamentary Suspension

The renowned actor resorted to uncharacteristically strong language as he blasted the UK prime minister for a move critics say is designed to quell opposition to the hard-line Brexiteer agenda.

UK actor Hugh Grant lashed out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, blasting him in decisively un-British language for attempting to suspend Parliament to push his Brexit agenda.

“You will not f**k with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. F**k off, you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you [sic!] little gang of masturbatory prefects,” Grant tweeted Wednesday.

Johnson turned to the Queen Elizabeth II, asking to send the Parliamentarians home under the pretext that this would give him an opportunity to present “a new legislative agenda” for the country, with plans for a Queen's Speech slated for delivery in mid-October. The speech, written by the ruling majority in Parliament and slated to be read by the Queen, outlines political priorities for the governing body, according to The Hill.

Critics note that Johnson’s move was made solely to thwart the attempts of lawmakers to oppose the prime minister’s effort to rip the UK from the European Union – a political struggle that has turned Brexit into both an internal and an international stalemate which contributed to the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May.

The prime minister reportedly dismissed the critics, declaring that the Parliamentary hiatus will allow enough room for debate between the Queen’s speech on 14 October and the Brexit no-deal deadline on 31 October.

Grant’s fierce tweet is in response to a video in which Johnson says his administration will not wait passively until the Brexit no-deal deadline runs out.

“We’re not going to wait before October 31st before getting on with our plans to take this country forward” Johnson said in the video, posted Wednesday.

“And this is a new government,” he offered, adding, “with a very exciting agenda to make our streets safer.”