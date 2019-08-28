The volcano previously erupted in July triggering panic among residents and holidaymakers on the island.

Residents and tourists on Italy's Stromboli Island have become witnesses to a horrifying natural phenomenon; the local volcano has erupted sending pillars of ash and smoke into the sky. Some witnesses reported that the volcano was spewing rivers of lava into the sea, scorched everything in its path.

The island of Stromboli located in the Tyrrhenian Sea has three active volcanoes that have repeatedly experienced minor eruptions.

In July, one of the island's volcanoes erupted, frightening tourists who first heard the explosion and then saw ash and falling stones.