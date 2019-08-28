Eleven People Injured in Explosion at Corning Company Building in Avon, France

Eleven people were injured in the explosion, two of them are in serious condition, according to the Seine-et-Marne prefecture.
Le Parisien has reported that the victims were burned by a chemical and have been taken to a local hospital.
Incident industriel en cours sur la commune de Samois-sur-Seine. 150 personnes évacuées, 11 blessés dont 2 graves. Les secours sont sur place, merci de respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/7fnTplUnuP— Préfet de Seine-et-Marne (@Prefet77) August 28, 2019
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
